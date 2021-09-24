MINNESOTA WILD ANNOUNCES PROMOTIONS AND ADDITIONS TO HOCKEY OPERATIONS DEPARTMENT

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the following promotions and additions to the team’s hockey operations department.

Chris O’Hearn has been promoted to Assistant General Manager. He joined the Wild as Director of Hockey Operations prior to the start of the 2019-20 season. His responsibilities include player contract research and negotiations, scheduling, salary arbitration and salary cap management.

Michael Murray has been promoted to Director of Hockey Operations and General Manager of the Iowa Wild. He joined the Wild as Assistant to the General Manager on Oct. 1, 2020. Murray helps oversee the day-to-day operations of the Wild’s hockey operations department, assisting with contract negotiations, player development and scouting. He also now serves as the General Manager of the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Mat Sells has been promoted to Vice President of Hockey Strategy. He joined the Wild prior to the start of the 2019-20 season. Sells is responsible for data collection and interpretation to assist the hockey operations department.

Cliff Halstead has been named Equipment Manager. He joins the Wild after spending the last 18 seasons working for the Colorado Avalanche organization. Halstead is responsible for assisting Minnesota’s equipment needs both at home and on the road, as well as locker room set-up, equipment repair and inventory maintenance.

The team also named J.P. Perpich an Amateur Scout and Matt Carle a part-time Amateur Scout.

